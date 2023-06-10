Six-month Euribor rate rises to just under 3.8 percent

The six-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) reference rate rose to 3.757 percent on Thursday, nearing the several years' peak it had reached in late May.

The Euribor had stood at 3.781 percent on May 29.

The three-month Euribor, which also peaked on May 29, at 3.493 percent, again rose on Thursday, to a level of 3.486 percent.

Meanwhile, the 12-month Euribor rose to 3.936 percent, close to the May 29 peak of 3.982 percent.

The six-month Euribor was negative from the end of 2015 until June last year.

The Euribor's all-time peak so far came back in December 2008, at 5.448 percent. Prior the economic crisis unfolding at that time, the Euribor had regularly stood at between two and five percent.

The Euribor is a daily reference rate published by the European Money Markets Institute, which derives from the averaged interest rates Eurozone banks borrow unsecured funds at, from the euro interbank market.

