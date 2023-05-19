Home loan interest rates almost double on-year

News
Apartments in Lasnamäe.
Apartments in Lasnamäe. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Home loan interest rates hit 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, almost doubling on year, data from the Bank of Estonia shows. Interest was 2.9 percent in the same period last year.

"The average home loan in our country is around €50,000. The average mortgage payment has increased by less than €100 per month. This is an increase of one-third, but in absolute terms, it is still not very large," ​​said SEB board member Alto Aljas.

Rates will continue to rise, although more slowly than before, forecasts suggest.

"The general consensus today among analysts is that the rise will continue. It will continue to rise by about 0.5 percent, but if we compare how much it has already risen and how much more will be added, the rate of increase is clearly slowing and we expect it to have slowed by the end of the year," Aljas said.

Jaak Tõrs, head of the Bank of Estonia's Financial Stability Department, said: "In the forecast, if the Euribor rises to at least 4 percent, the interest rate on housing loans will rise to nearly 6 percent. Over the past year, incomes have risen by nearly 10 percent, and this has largely helped people to cope with rising costs, rising price levels, and also rising interest rates."

One way banks recommend trying to limit the impact of rate hikes and inflation is to invest money in fixed-term deposits. Interest on these has increased by over 3 percent due to the Euribor's rise.

"When interest rates rise, investment opportunities become wider. Over the past year, fixed-term deposits have essentially risen from zero to around 3.5 percent," said Tõrs.

The share of bad loans has not increased and remains below 0.1 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19.05

Gallery: Estonia's pavilion opens at Venice Architecture Biennale

19.05

Riigikogu needs extra sessions to answer all obstruction queries

19.05

Home loan interest rates almost double on-year

19.05

MP replacing Lehtme: Entering the Riigkogu in this way is awkward

19.05

About 10 percent of Estonians live with disabilities

19.05

Slava Ukraini donor files criminal complaint against organization

19.05

Koos party's chair departs for Russia to lead the party from there

19.05

Saturday's Maijooks sees road closures in Tallinn's Pirita district

19.05

Climate Minister Michal approves new oil shale mine that Sikkut had blocked

19.05

Kalle Laanet: On enmity and freedom

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

18.05

Ex-Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev: Baltic States 'belong' to Russia

19.05

Eesti Ekspress: Eesti 200 MP engaged in embezzlement at previous employer

19.05

Johanna-Maria Lehtme to leave Riigikogu Updated

19.05

Experts: Loss of Kinzhal missiles forcing Russia to change tactics

19.05

Ministry: Rail Baltic route will not be changed

19.05

Estonian ambassador to China: No removal of Ukraine flag from embassy

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: