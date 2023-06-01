Coop Bank increases its interest rate on term deposit to 5 percent

News
Coop bank.
Coop bank. Source: ERR
News

Coop Bank increased the annual interest rate on term deposits for both private and business clients to 5 percent, the highest rate offered by Estonian banks at the present time. Since at least 10 years, Estonian banks have not offered such a high annual deposit rate.

"This is the highest deposit rate in Estonian banks since the country's euro adoption. By raising the interest rates on term deposits to a new record high level, we want to draw people's attention to the fact that the price of money has returned and today it makes sense to put your spare cash in a risk-free term deposit account to earn a profit," Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Bank, said.

Truu said that as a fast-growing domestic bank, Coop Bank is interested in attracting deposits. "We also offer a competitive interest rate on demand deposits for individuals as well as businesses, i.e., current accounts, whereby customers can withdraw their money at any time," Truu added.

Swedbank has announced that it will raise the interest rate on annual term deposits to 4 percent from June 1.

"Most of home loans in Estonia are tied to the six-month Euribor, which is presently 3.746 percent. Swedbank's annual interest on your term deposit amount has risen to 4 percent, surpassing the present six-month Euribor rate, which is a significant development," Tarmo Ulla, Swedbank's head of loan department, said.  

The national Guarantee Fund guarantees the deposits of all private and business clients in Estonian banks, as well as the interest earned, up to €100,000 per depositor in a single financial institution, making interest on deposits a low-risk way of growing money.

Over the past year, Estonian household deposits have increased by 7 percent to reach €13.7 billion.

Even though the volume of term deposits has increased by €1.3 billion over the past year, they only account for 27 percent of all deposits. Two-thirds, or about €9.4 billion, are demand deposits, which earn a minimum annual interest rate of 0.01 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:42

President Karis: Cyber security must involve whole of society

12:07

Isamaa chairman recommends regulating political foundations in Estonia

11:32

Threat of dissolution hangs over United Left Party

11:28

Coop Bank increases its interest rate on term deposit to 5 percent

10:58

Laura Kalam named ERR's new Washington correspondent

10:00

Tartu bike share service set to return on Friday

09:56

Ingrid Neel through to round two in French Open doubles

09:44

Consumer price index up 11 percent in May

09:31

Eesti Gaas, Alexela advice differs on fixed natural gas domestic contracts

09:23

Aseri brick factory to shut down production line in the wake of Ukraine war

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

08:35

Estonia's leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkevičs as new Latvian president Updated

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

31.05

Defense to be taught in 40 Estonian schools for first time this fall

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

31.05

ISS suspects businessman Parvel Pruunsild and Tartu deputy mayor of a crime Updated

31.05

Hent Kalmo: Cold War on the River Narva

05:35

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: