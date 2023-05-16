Most Estonian banks' current account interest rates remain close to zero

News
Central Tallinn high-rises housing the headquarters of several banks that operate in Estonia.
Central Tallinn high-rises housing the headquarters of several banks that operate in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While banks in Estonia have raised the interest rates on term deposit accounts on an almost monthly basis this year, the rate of interest on ordinary current accounts remain resolutely set at 0.01 percent at all of Estonia's largest banks – Swedbank, SEB, Luminor and LHV.

Whether or not they are acting in concert is not clear.

Tarmo Ulla, Head of Private Banking at Swedbank, told ERR that his employer monitors changes in the interest environment on a daily basis, plus also look at how the other banks are reacting to the changes and adjust deposit interest rates according to the picture at the time.

Ulla also recommended a specific Swedbank product for those customers who want some flexibility in both regularly saving and in using the bank as a daily checking account.

Kadri Haldre, Head of LHV Treasury, told ERR that while they have a general current account interest rate of 0.01 per cent, the interest rate for preferential and private client accounts stands at one per cent.

However, if an individual has money in their account that they are not likely to need over a lengthy period of time, she recommended setting up a term deposit and earning higher interest in that way.

"For any bank, deposits are a source of issuing loans. In turn, a term deposit is more valuable for a bank, as it allows the advance planning of when deposits will have to be repaid to a client," Haldre said, by way of explanation over the low interest rates paid on ordinary accounts.

Haldre added that interest rates on term deposits are also higher at the moment as a result of the expectation that interest rates will continue to rise, while the interest on term deposits reflects the average interest rate for a deposit period.

Evelin Koplimäe, sales manager at SEB's private client segment, also advised keeping funds in a deposit with an interest rate of 1 per cent per annum, rather than a current account.

This could be accessed without penalty, if a three-day notice period was given, she said.

Interest rates on term deposits have been raised repeatedly by the banks this year, and currently stand at 3.5 percent over the year, at several banks, ERR reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:44

Seeder will not run for Isamaa chairman again

20:14

PM Kallas compares opposition's actions to the conduct of prewar Russia Updated

19:48

E-scooter road insurance policy details not yet finalized

19:18

Monday's Kuressaare water samples still show contamination

18:18

Estonia training Ukrainian civil servants for EU accession process

18:00

Tänak: I felt we were a year behind the others back in Croatia

17:29

Maris Lauri: Opposition looking for several crises

16:50

Most Estonian banks' current account interest rates remain close to zero

16:12

Kristiina Alliksaar tight-lipped on culture ministry secretary general post

15:37

Entomologist: A good year for mosquitos

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

15.05

Estonian government approves draft same-sex marriage act

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

13.05

Ukraine authorities detain man who gave information in Slava Ukraini case

09:01

Population statistics 2022: Record low births, all time high migration

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

15.05

Estonia's biggest defense exercise Spring Storm starts

12:04

EKRE leader warns of dissent spilling over onto the streets Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: