Coalition wants to lower tax hike for banks

Postimees writes that the governing coalition may raise the income tax on banks by less, than agreed upon during coalition negotiations.

Annely Akkermann (Reform), chair of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu, told the daily that a compromise is being sought regarding the increase in the income tax rate for banks. "Negotiations are ongoing," Akkermann said. "The compromise currently under discussion is whether the tax rate should be 22 percent or less."

Akkermann said the corporate income tax, which includes banks, will rise to 22 percent regardless, but the question is whether the advance tax for banks will be made lower.

Currently, the advance corporation tax (ACT) rate for banks is 14 percent.

Akkermann said that the Riigikogu Finance Committee wants to send the modifications to the draft tax laws to the legislature no later than the following Thursday. This means that there is only about a week left for discussions.

In addition, the government has retracted its initial proposal to increase the rate of value-added tax on tourist accommodations from nine to 22 percent. Also, the government intends to reduce the VAT tax on press publications.

