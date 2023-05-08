Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

News
Government debt stood at 2.3 percent of GDP on year to April 2020 (picture is illustrative).
Government debt stood at 2.3 percent of GDP on year to April 2020 (picture is illustrative). Source: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters/Scanpix
News

The government approved its draft tax changes on Monday and the bill will now be sent to the Rigiikogu for approval.

Taxes concerning income, VAT, excise duties on alcohol, fuel, and to tobacco, among others, have been amended by the coalition.

A tax-free minimum of €700 a month — €8,400 a year — will be introduced, regardless of income.

Over the next three years, alcohol excise duty will increase by 5 percent per year. The Ministry of Finance said a moderate increase in excise duty will not increase cross-border trade with Latvia, which has lower alcohol taxes. The last time the excise duty on alcohol was raised was in 2018.

As a result, five cents will be added to wine, one cent to beer and cider, and 19 centers to vodka in 2024, the government said in a statement.

Duty on cigarettes and smoking tobacco rose by 5 percent in recent years and will continue to do so for the next three years. The same increase will apply to tobacco liquids, such as vapes.

Gambling taxes will also rise in the coming years. The current 5 percent tax on online gambling and sweepstakes will be raised in two stages: to 6 percent in 2024 and to 7 percent in 2026. 

Sales tax will rise to 22 percent from 2024, and the following year the 9 percent VAT discount rate applied to accommodation will be abolished.

From 2025, the personal and corporate income tax rate will rise to 22 percent. Additionally, the 14 percent preferential rate on regularly distributed profits will disappear.

The government also plans to introduce a new car tax in the future.

Several taxes will be abolished, such as using tax-free income for child and spousal support and deducting housing loan interest from taxable income.

The bill must now be passed by the Rigiikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:51

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

17:57

Opposition obstructs tax, benefit change amendment readings

17:28

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

17:23

Gallery: Family benefits cut protest held outside Riigikogu

16:52

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

15:51

State wants to redirect funds from wealthy municipalities to rural areas

15:38

Gallery: Snap military exercise Okas ends

15:15

Kanter: War not understood the same way as in Estonia elsewhere

14:47

Incoming climate secretary general to give up stake in company

14:01

Martin Mölder: On political discrimination

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07:38

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08:07

Kuressaare ER head warns of stomach bug in the area

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

10:37

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

06.05

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: