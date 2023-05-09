Social minister: Tax changes to hit pensioners

News
Signe Riisalo.
Signe Riisalo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

While Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) approved the government's tax changes package, she added several comments and emphasized that the changes will negatively impact the situation of pensioners in Estonia.

Riisalo pointed out that bills to amend legislation pertaining to taxes were sent as a single letter and there are plans to adopt them as a single package, even though the bills this "cluster" includes are different and their explanatory memos lack a common dimension.

"This means that it has not been analyzed which income groups will see their expenses grow more than their income or vice versa," she said.

Riisalo said that the explanatory memo of the Income Tax Act provides that people in the 1st to 6th decile will gain up to €100 per annum (this is €0 for the first two), while the financial impact of the VAT hike has not been considered, meaning that people could end up losing more than they gain.

"Therefore, hiking the VAT rate and introducing a universal basic exemption could lead to a situation where lower-paid people will have to bear relatively more of the burden. This effect would be the opposite of what is said in the Income Tax Act's explanatory memo," Riisalo said.

The minister said that pensioners are of special concern as the average old-age pension is exempt from income tax, meaning that the income of retired people will not grow as a result of changes, while the VAT hike will still add to their expenses.

"This means that the financial situation of pensioners is not set to improve as a result of these changes. What is more, pensioners will be at a disadvantage compared to other social groups because income tax is a regressive tax – lower income groups will spend more of their money on paying income tax," Riisalo added.

Another problem Riisalo highlighted is that while the VAT hike will enter into force from January 1, 2024, income tax changes won't take effect until a year later.

"This aspect has also not been treated with in the explanatory memos, which need to be complemented." the social protection minister found.

The government on Monday approved and forwarded to the parliament a so-called cluster bill of tax changes to hike income tax and VAT rates from 20 percent to 22 percent and abolish accommodation providers' special 9-percent VAT rate.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:29

Another major Tallinn transport infrastructure project starts early summer

12:55

Research: Belonging to Europe means understanding its colonial past

12:21

Social minister: Tax changes to hit pensioners

12:06

Opposition continues Riigikogu filibuster at Tuesday's session Updated

11:50

Kuressaare ER chief: Surge in dehydration cases after bacterial outbreak

10:34

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal

10:24

Europe Day celebrations start 3 p.m. in Tallinn's Freedom Square

10:22

MFA: Europe Day more important and symbolic than ever

10:04

Ukrainian authorities launch criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini scandal

10:01

Foreign tourist accommodation up one-third on year

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

08.05

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08.05

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

08.05

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

08.05

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: