Center willing to drop obstruction if family benefits cut taken out

News
Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The bill aiming to slash recently introduced benefits for large families should be retracted, in which case the Center Party would no longer see the need to keep up parliamentary obstruction, its leader Jüri Ratas told ERR.

Ratas said that the obstruction effort, which has kept the Riigikogu essentially paralyzed this week, could be dispelled if the coalition agrees to take back a bill aiming to slash Estonia's generous large family benefit.

"The family benefits bill needs to be retracted. We cannot support slashing support for large families, it is not sensible. It is insensible from a legal standpoint, as well as in terms of consistency of policy – retracting one thing after another," Ratas said of changes introduced only last December.

The Center leader suggested the same point was made during the recent meeting of the Riigikogu Board of Elders (made up of the Riigikogu speaker, deputy speakers and committee chairs – ed.). Center would be willing to discuss tax changes if the current "cluster" bill was separated into four parts, Ratas added.

"As concerns tax bills, we have said they need to be discussed separately, and not as a cluster. The right thing to do would be to have four bills and debate various visions therein. Of course, we opposed VAT and income tax hikes, while this does not merit obstruction," Ratas remarked.

The government decided on Thursday to separate the tax changes into four bills.

The Center Party said on Thursday morning that MP Tanel Kiik has put forward a concrete proposal for how to render child and family benefits fairer without slashing the large family benefit (of €650 for families with three to six children and €850 for those with seven or more – ed.) and allow the parliament to overcome the gridlock.

"The Center Party proposes hiking the child benefit for first and second children to €100, which is the case for third and consecutive children today. We also believe child benefits should be indexed in the same way the large family benefit currently is (which the government is also seeking to reverse – ed.)," Kiik said.

The index proposed would be 20 percent of the annual growth of the consumer price index and 80 percent of the annual growth of the pension component in social tax receipt applied on May 1 of every year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:24

Ground-breaking Estonian musician Henry Laks dies

12:23

Center willing to drop obstruction if family benefits cut taken out

12:01

Russian citizen visits to Estonia down threefold since before Covid

11:53

Government separates tax changes 'cluster' bill into four parts

11:34

Expert: Estlink-3 connection between Finland and Estonia may be moribund

11:00

Reform-run City of Tartu refuses to approve tax changes

10:27

Global Estonian Report: May 10-17

10:09

Kuressaare tap water remained unfit to drink Wednesday

09:53

Better internet connection in trains requires 25 new cell towers

09:18

FC Flora book place in Tipner Trophy final

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

10.05

Tallinn Mayor: 'Critical' traffic situation to last at least to year end

10.05

ISS chief on Russia's stage near Narva: It's okay, let people feel good

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

09.05

Majority of Estonian residents support same-sex marriage

09.05

Another major Tallinn transport infrastructure project starts early summer

10.05

Bank of Estonia: Number of bad loans might grow if economic recovery slow

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: