Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

News
Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative.
Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

According to a Ministry of Finance spokesperson, the Estonian government coalition will set the new VAT rates at its meeting on Monday. The statement was made in response to reports in the media on Friday that a decision had already been reached on Thursday evening.

"The government will meet on Monday, when the VAT rates, which, today are still to be decided upon, will be confirmed," said Ministry of Finance spokesperson Siiri Suutre.

The response came following a request by ERR for comments on claims published by Estonian media outlets Postimees and Delfi , which stated that the Estonian Newspaper Association (Eesti Meediaettevõtete Liit) had made the decision on Thursday afternoon to raise the VAT rate for press publications by four percent.

Suutre clarified that, in addition to the VAT rate for press publications, which currently stands at five percent, a new VAT rate for tourist accommodation businesses will also be set on Monday.

As of lunch time on Friday, ERR was unable to obtain a comment on the issue from members of the government coalition.

Merle Viirmaa, CEO of the Estonian Newspaper Association, said in a commentary, that the rise in VAT rates for national and local newspapers had come as a shock, particularly in light of other recent moves, including government plans for a general rise in VAT.

According to Urmo Soonvald, editor-in-chief of Delfi and Eesti Päevaleht, the increase in press VAT rates is extremely bad news for Estonian society and democracy.

"This step will have consequences for free speech and freedom of expression in Estonia, while the financial effect the government is hoping for is completely marginal, Soonvald said via Delfi.

"The government of Kaja Kallas has done a great favor to foreign social media and propaganda channels by aiding fake news producers, warmongers and common provocateurs. Not to mention the fact that the taxation of Estonian journalism goes against the tide of [what is happening in] the rest of Europe - Kaja Kallas' government is the only one that is raising VAT and going after the press without having any socio-economic arguments for doing so," Soonvald added.

Soonvald also said, that the professionalism and quality of Estonian journalism was high even before Estonia regained independence in 1991, and that Estonian journalism is one of the pillars of the country's success.

"Together with the reforms of Mart Laar's first government, it is the free press that has ensured we have remained more successful than other Eastern and Central European countries, as per our position in the Press Freedom Index. The government coalition of Kaja Kallas (Reform), Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and Lauri Läänemets (SDE) is deliberately putting the Estonian press in a situation where democracy and services to society suffer. Why deliberately? Because each party in the coalition has been given a very precise overview of the tragic consequences of the VAT increase," Soonvald stressed.

"Kaja Kallas' government has adopted the rhetoric and behavioral patterns of its greatest political opponent - maximum obstruction and restriction of the development of the Estonian press," Soonvald said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:28

Foreign Minister hits head of Russian Orthodox church with entry ban

15:22

Some Tallinn and Ida-Viru County vocational schools still teach in Russian

15:06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

14:51

Researcher: Flooding in Kakhovka could spread Chernobyl contamination

14:20

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

13:39

Lääneranna municipality remains firm on schools closure

13:11

EKRE and Isamaa each electing next party chairs on Saturday

13:10

Lennart Meri's official car to be displayed at Estonian War Museum

12:12

Regional minister: Islands may also need special representative in future

12:11

Politicians: Exact person to be next NATO secretary general not main issue

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

08.06

Government confirms Estonia will not participate in EXPO 2025

08.06

Spike in Russian GPS interference hit Estonia in early June

07.06

Survey: Less than a third of Russian residents in Estonia identify as such

07.06

Elron introduces new passenger regulations for travel on Estonian trains

08.06

Criminal proceedings brought against Olerex on suspicion of bio-fuel fraud

08.06

Jewish group suspends membership of Estonia's national minority council Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: