Estonian banks reject politicians' new profit tax proposals

News
Banks in Tallinn.
Banks in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Banks have pushed back on politicians' proposals to impose new taxes on the sector after they reported record profits earlier this month.

Last year's Euribor rate rise has pushed banks' profits to record highs. Several countries have responded by suggesting additional taxes, with Lithuania being one of the most recent.

Estonian politicians are thinking along the same lines, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Riigikogu member and former minister Taavi Aas (Center) said profits should be taxed in Estonia rather than being sent back to banks' headquarters in other countries.

"I think it would be right and fair that, if this money is earned here, at least part of it should be contributed to Estonia's development," he said.

Andres Sutt Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Other parties agree proposals should be discussed. But, Reform is against the idea.

MP and former IT minister Andres Sutt said the party does not see the need for extraordinary taxation and that competition will rectify the situation.

"[But] There is also the question of banks' social responsibility. How they see the situation and how much they can absorb. There's certainly room for that," he said.

Banks and their representative associations are against new or higher taxes on profits.

"As the Estonian economy and its financing is predominantly based on banks in Estonia, is very bank-centric, and there are few alternative sources of finance, any change in tax policy will affect the whole Estonian economy," Katrin Talihärm,
Estonian Banking Association (Eesti Pangaliit) CEO, told AK.

Taavi Aas Source: Stenbocki maja

The Ministry of Finance's Deputy Secretary General for Financial and Tax Policy Evelyn Liivamägi said tax rises tend to be passed on to consumers.

"Whether we like it or not, tax increases on businesses usually come at a cost to the end consumer one way or another. It doesn't quite go one way. The tax burden is increased and the business takes the whole tax burden at the expense of its profits," she said.

Banks currently pay a rate of 14 percent income tax, which is rather low, AK reported.

"There are still countries in the world with lower tax rates. This is why Estonia has decided [this figure] and how the tax rates are currently set," said Liivamägi.

The Bank of Estonia said, instead of additional taxes, the government could abolish the banks' unique tax system.

SEB and buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Banks should be motivated to reinvest more of their profits rather than pay out so many dividends. This should be reviewed and changed," said Jaak Tõrs, head of the Bank of Estonia's financial stability department.

Last week, it was announced that Estonian commercial banks' profits had risen by a third to over €500 million.

Additionally, Coop Pank announced a €20 million net profit for 2022.

Profits are expected to continue rising.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:20

Estonian international rescue team returns from Turkey

21:01

Estonian banks reject politicians' new profit tax proposals

19:13

Estonia's first civil defense warning siren installed in Viljandi

18:45

Isamaa MP opposes forestry plan's adoption by current Riigikogu Updated

18:36

Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

18:30

Tallinn heritage protection board chief Dubovik to retire on Friday

18:10

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

17:30

PPA checks show hire car drivers twice as likely to exceed alcohol limit

16:50

Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead along full original route

16:10

Bank of Estonia Supervisory Board to discuss sharp rise in banking profits

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

13.02

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

10:03

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

13.02

Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

13.02

President: War in Ukraine may last several years

12:30

International students contribute €22.4 million to Estonian economy in tax

13.02

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice is between the dacha and the graveyard

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: