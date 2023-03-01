Interest rates will keep climbing next year to combat inflation

News
Madis Müller.
Madis Müller. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prior to this point, it was expected that the European Central Bank would keep raising base interest rates until this summer. However, it is possible that the European Central Bank will keep raising the rates into next year. This means that businesses and individuals will face growing borrowing and leasing costs for an extended period of time.

After a lengthy period of negative rates, the European Central Bank began to increase base interest rates last summer.

Earlier, the financial markets thought that the central bank would increase interest rates until July only, but they now anticipate a hike even in 2024.

Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller said that the rise in interest rates has already had an impact on inflation, albeit the numbers are still higher than they should be.

"I do believe that the optimism that existed in the financial markets a few months ago, when it was expected that the central bank would raise interest rates to a certain level by the summer and then quickly begin lowering them, has been fueled by a very strong desire for interest rates to actually fall that fast," Müller said.

Swedbank's top economist, Tõnu Mertsina, predicted that the cost of borrowing will continue to rise for people and companies alike.

The central bank's interest rate hike will also immediately increase the Euribor rate, which is related to people's mortgages; every 0.5 percentage point increase in the Euribor will increase the average monthly home loan payment by about €30.

"On the one hand, because interest rates are increasing, those who have loans, who bear the burden of loans, must pay higher rates; and yet, at least according to the current prediction, inflation appears to be slowing down," Mertsina said.

Karin Jeveer, an economist at the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), said that boosting interest rates in an effort to control inflation has a chilling effect on the economy.

"Obviously, it is a delicate balancing act to choose how long and how quick to raise. It is, of course, one of the bottlenecks that the people who are living in an overburdened new interest rate environment, that they may find it harder [to make ends meet]," said Jõeveer.

"I do not believe that the current increase in interest rates is suffocating the average Estonian borrower, whether they are a homeowner or a business owner with a business loan. Rather, the central question is whether we can address rapid price increases in Estonia and throughout the Eurozone," Müller said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Minister proposes huge increase in Estonia's wartime defense structure

16:03

Head of chamber: Support paid by other states hurting competitive ability

15:31

Ministry: No need to clarify tax implications of short sales

15:00

One in six teachers in Estonia underqualified

14:09

Enefit Power puts Q4 2022 losses of €128 million down to universal service

13:36

Wildlife camera provides window on to Tartu's most famous goshawk pair

13:15

Estonian film director publishes new book of wartime Ukraine diaries

12:31

Interest rates will keep climbing next year to combat inflation

12:04

Global Estonian Report: March 1-8

11:36

Estonia's Q4 economic decline a 'really big number,' says SEB expert

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

28.02

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

28.02

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

07:47

Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

09:07

Estonian economy contracts 1.3 percent in 2022

28.02

Germany to send Estonian-made surveillance equipment to Ukraine

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: