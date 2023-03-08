Inbank's net profit last year €21 million, 92 percent increase

Inbank's net profit for 2022 was €21.1 million, which is 92 percent more than a year earlier.

Inbank's loan portfolio increased by 25 percent from 2021 to €755 million. The portfolio of deposits increased by 34 percent to €829 million at the end of the year. In the end of 2022, Inbank's assets surpassed €1 billion.

In 2022, Inbank's overall revenue increased by 10 percent to €577 million.

The increase in revenues was led by the almost €337 million in lease-purchase business.

Inbank has 865,000 active client contracts and over 5,400 active partners at the end of 2022.

Inbank is a consumer-focused digital bank operating in the Baltic States, Poland, and the Czech Republic, as well as accepting deposits in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Inbank's bonds are listed on Nasdaq Tallinn's Baltic list.

According to the central bank, Estonian banks earned a total of €566 million in profits last year, a nearly 20 increase increase over the previous year.

