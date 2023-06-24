Estonian foreign minister: We are monitoring events in Russia closely

{{1687599600000 | amCalendar}}
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
According to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Estonia is paying extremely close attention to the latest developments in Russia. The ministry has also advised Estonian citizens currently in Russia to return to Estonia.

"We are aware of what is happening, we are following the situation closely and exchanging information with Allies." Tsahkna said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advises people against travelling to Russia unless absolutely necessary.

The MFA has also told Estonian citizens temporarily staying in Russia to return to Estonia if possible, and to register their stay in Russia on the "Travel Smart" ("Reisi Targalt") web page here.

The same message was echoed by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). "There is no threat to Estonia from what is happening in Russia. Our security agencies are doing their job, we are closely monitoring developments in Russia and are in contact with our allies and partners," said Kallas. The Prime Minister added, that Estonia has also strengthened controls on its eastern border.

Editor: Michael Cole

