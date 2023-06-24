Estonian Defense League chief: Russian troops likely to halt Wagner advance

Colonel Eero Rebo, head of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit), told ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera," that Russian regular troops are expected to halt the Wagner advance relatively soon. Rebo added, that there is no threat to Estonia as a result of the latest developments in Russia.

"We are likely to see that the Wagner units will be stopped, or at least there will be an attempt to do so. I also expect there will be a 'major witch-hunt,' for those who are not yet with their units, on leave and elsewhere. There's likely to be a big push across the board for Wagner to lay down their weapons," Rebo said.

According to Rebo, this will certainly have an impact on Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

"I would definitely also point out here, that this does not change our security situation. Over the last twelve hours, Estonia has been protected in exactly the same way [as usual – ed.], and there is certainly no direct military threat to Estonia," Rebo said.

