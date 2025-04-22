US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

The USA will fund the reconstruction of a street outside the new U.S. embassy in Tallinn, costing €1.2 million. The thoroughfare will be rebuilt in 2027.

On Tuesday, Tallinn City Government approved the signing of a co-financing agreement with the USA for the reconstruction of Väike-Ameerika tänav.

The new embassy complex will be built between Väike-Ameerika and Suur-Ameerika streets, behind the super ministry building, on a large green area used for recreation activities. Local residents demanded compensation for the loss.

The U.S. agreed to help renovate the surrounding area, and the city government offered a list of options.

The detailed plan must be in place and the street upgraded before the funding is paid out.

A view of the new US embassy building in Tallinn from Suur-Ameerika tänav. Source: Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects

The embassy will also construct a publicly accessible access road and carry out landscaping next to the complex on Suur-Ameerika tänav. If necessary, it will also rebuild the existing sidewalk.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said the embassy's detailed plan is almost ready and will likely reach the city government next week. It will then be put out for public consultation and finalized but the autumn.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said on Tuesday that Väike-Ameerika will be rebuilt within two to three years. The U.S. embassy will fund the section between Luha and Kesk-Ameerika streets. Both ends of the street, towards Pärnu maantee and Tehnika, will be rebuilt by the city with its own money.

The complex's main building will be nine-storeys high with another two floors below ground. This means it will not be as high as the neighboring "super ministry." There will also be seven smaller buildings.

The U.S. embassy has previously told ERR that the new embassy is expected to be completed in 2030.

