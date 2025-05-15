Tallinn's Kalamaja Days taking place this weekend

The annual Kalamaja Days will take place this weekend (May 17 and 18) and businesses and backyward cafes are awaiting visitors. Events for people of all ages will span both days.

On Saturday, events will take place at Balti Jaam, Telliskivi, Krulli and Volta Quarters, Kalaranna and elsewhere; there will be theater performances all day at Kalma square (Kotzebue tn 9); and tours at EKA.

At 7 p.m. a traditional long table party will be put out and guests can bring their own food and drink.

On Sunday, more than 50 courtyard and backyard cafes will be open around the district selling homemade food and goods between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"In several yards, you can enjoy exhibitions, concerts, and spend a nice spring Sunday just hanging out in the peaceful environment of Kalamaja," the organizers said.

For more information about activities on offer or participating venues, see here.

--

