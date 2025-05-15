Kalamaja Museum's new outdoor exhibition explores district's past

On Friday, May 16, the Kalamaja Museum in Tallinn will open its new outdoor exhibition "Somewhere in Kalamaja." The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through Tallinn's Kalamaja district, past places and buildings that have been lost, destroyed or changed beyond recognition over time.

The exhibition was inspired by the idea of showcasing the landmarks of Kalamaja and the memories related to them that have been shared with the museum by members of the local community.

"By looking to the past, we create a bridge between the Kalamaja of today and of the past," said Kristi Paatsi, director of the Kalamaja Museum.

"Exhibition panels await curious visitors in ten different locations throughout the neighborhood."

The exhibition will be opened with a tour by historian Jaak Juske called "Kalamaja's Lost Places" on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The tour is in Estonian and starts from the Kalamaja Museum.

The exhibition boards are located at:

Kopli Pedestrian Bridge – Kopli 70a,

Seywang's Arcade – Kopli 68,

Kalamaja Cemetery Park – Kungla 63,

Kalarand Beach – Kalaranna 8,

Puhk Family's Grain Elevator – Põhja pst 27,

Balti Station – Nunne Street Parking Lot,

Balti Station Sales Pavilions – Rannamäe tee 1,

Intersection of Vana-Kalamaja and Kotzebue Streets – Kotzebue 9,

Skala Cinema – Vabriku 6,

and the State Printing House – Niine 6a.

The "Somewhere in Kalamaja" exhibition is open until November 1.

More information can be found here.

---

