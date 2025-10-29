Kalamaja Museum director named among world's top 10 museum influencers for 2025

Online platform blooloop has named Kalamaja Museum Director Kristi Paatsi among its list of the top 10 most influential people in the worldwide museum sector.

Paatis was named in blooloop's 2025 "power 10" on its 2025 Museum Influencer List.

"This is truly a great recognition within the field. The selection is made by a web platform that brings together museums from around the world. It is a hub for information and new ideas, and also selects museum specialists," Paatsi told ERR.

"I was ranked alongside representatives of some really big museums, including the director of the Guggenheim and the director of the Victoria & Albert Museum, who have also received this important and influential title. This is a really prestigious honor for Estonian museums."

The Kalamaja Museum, on Tallinn's Kotzebue tänav, started out as a community project, with initial discussions taking place with residents of the local area to form the concept and permanent exhibition of the museum.

What makes the museum special is that almost anyone who is interested can get involved.

"A journalist and writer, Piret Tali, came in and said, 'Hello! I want to do an exhibition about my family. ' And so she came and did it! We helped her from our side," Paatsi explained. "People getting involved is very important to us."

According to Paatsi's colleague at the museum, learning designer and curator Tuuli Silber, Paatsi is a person who can motivate others to take action and give them energy and joy. "Work is not a chore, but something that you yourself feel passionate about doing," said Silber.

The sixth blooloop 50 Museum Influencer List highlights 50 key individuals whose innovation and creativity are integral in shaping the future of museums.

The full list of Blooloop's top 50 musuem influencers for 2025 can be found here.

---

