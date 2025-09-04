X!

New exhibition makes use of Kalamaja and Pelgulinn's electrical boxes

One of the photos in the Kalamaja Museum's exhibition shows elephants walking through the district.
Electrical boxes in Kalamaja and Pelgulinn have become part of a new photograph exhibition showcasing local history, which was opened on Wednesday in the capital.

The exhibition consists of 11 boxes across the districts, each displaying old photographs from the same locations or nearby areas. The images come from the Kalamaja museum, the National Archives or residents' family photos.

Kristi Paatsi, head of the Kalamaja Museum, said electrical boxes are part of the urban space but they are usually quite ugly. However, they can also be used to convey information or history.

"Thanks to Elektrilevi, who said what a great idea, of course, go ahead and use the electrical boxes for an exhibition. We often see electrical boxes that have been painted or decorated with graffiti, but placing historical photographs on them was something new and interesting for them as well," Paatsi told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Paatsi's personal favorite is an electrical box in Pelgulinn featuring a photo from the 1950s showing elephants walking past a house.

The locations of the boxes in the exhibition can be seen here.

The exhibition was created in collaboration between historian Jaak Juske and the Kalamaja Museum.

The photos in the Kalamaja Museum's exhibition come from the National Archive, local residents and the museum. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

