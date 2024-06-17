Hear Kalamaja residents' stories in new phone booth exhibition

An exhibition highlighting the stories of Kalamaja residents has opened in a telephone box outside Kalma sauna.

Inside the booth on Vana-Kalamaja tänav, you can hear stories about life in the popular neighborhood.

These include observations from Kalamaja's dog walker, visiting the Kalma sauna, street games, neighborhood smells, Tops bar, and many more.

The exhibition was organized by Kalamaja Museum and is open 24/7.

