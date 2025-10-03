Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

Every first Sunday of the month, a host of Tallinn's top museums offer free entry to visitors, with Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden joining the program from this week (October 5).

Under the "Museum Sundays" initiative, museums and other cultural institutions owned by the City of Tallinn are free to visit on the first Sunday of the month. The aim is to draw attention to the rich cultural life and daily activities happening at Tallinn's museums, as well as to improve accessibility, both for Tallinners and visitors to the Estonian capital.

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden will join the "Museum Sundays" program until the end of 2025, after which the impact and visitor feedback will be assessed to decide on the next steps.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE), Museum Sundays have proved their value over more than "The readiness of the Botanical Garden and Zoo to join Museum Sundays and try out this format until the end of the year is a very important addition to the program," Oja said.

"With Tallinn City Museum and the Literature Center (Kirjanduskeskus), we have already seen the positive effect of this initiative on the institutions' wider activities, and we hope to see the same in the Zoo and Botanical Garden."

On "Museum Sundays," while participating Tallinn museums are open free of charge to individual visitors, though guided group visits are not available.

In the branches of the Tallinn City Museum, as well as in the Zoo and Botanical Garden, the number of free visits is limited and visitors must register in advance here to secure free entry.

In addition to the newly-added Tallinn Zoo and Tallinn Botanic Garden, the following museums are included in the program:

The Tallinn City Life Museum (Vene 17)

The Photography Museum (Raekoja 4/6)

The Kiek in de Kök Fortifications Museum with bastion walkways (Komandandi tee 2)

The Peter I House Museum (Mäekalda 2)

Vilde Museum (Roheline aas 3)

Tammsaare Museum (Koidula 12a)

The Mati Unt Museum (L. Koidula 17)

Kalamaja Museum (Kotzebue 16)

Tallinn Art Hall Lasnamäe pavilion (Jaan Koorti 24)

Nõmme Museum (Jaama 18)

Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (Kursi 5)

More information is available here.

