X!

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

News
Tallinn Zoo.
Tallinn Zoo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Every first Sunday of the month, a host of Tallinn's top museums offer free entry to visitors, with Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden joining the program from this week (October 5).

Under the "Museum Sundays" initiative, museums and other cultural institutions owned by the City of Tallinn are free to visit on the first Sunday of the month. The aim is to draw attention to the rich cultural life and daily activities happening at Tallinn's museums, as well as to improve accessibility, both for Tallinners and visitors to the Estonian capital.

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden will join the "Museum Sundays" program until the end of 2025, after which the impact and visitor feedback will be assessed to decide on the next steps.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE), Museum Sundays have proved their value over more than "The readiness of the Botanical Garden and Zoo to join Museum Sundays and try out this format until the end of the year is a very important addition to the program," Oja said.

"With Tallinn City Museum and the Literature Center (Kirjanduskeskus), we have already seen the positive effect of this initiative on the institutions' wider activities, and we hope to see the same in the Zoo and Botanical Garden."

On "Museum Sundays," while participating Tallinn museums are open free of charge to individual visitors, though guided group visits are not available.

In the branches of the Tallinn City Museum, as well as in the Zoo and Botanical Garden, the number of free visits is limited and visitors must register in advance here to secure free entry.

Tallinn's Botanic Garden. Source: Tallinn Botanic Garden,

In addition to the newly-added Tallinn Zoo and Tallinn Botanic Garden, the following museums are included in the program:

The Tallinn City Life Museum (Vene 17)
The Photography Museum (Raekoja 4/6)
The Kiek in de Kök Fortifications Museum with bastion walkways (Komandandi tee 2)
The Peter I House Museum (Mäekalda 2)
Vilde Museum (Roheline aas 3)
Tammsaare Museum (Koidula 12a)
The Mati Unt Museum (L. Koidula 17)
Kalamaja Museum (Kotzebue 16)
Tallinn Art Hall Lasnamäe pavilion (Jaan Koorti 24)
Nõmme Museum (Jaama 18)
Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (Kursi 5)

On "Museum Sundays" the listed museums are open free of charge to individual visitors, though guided group visits are not accepted on these days.

More information is available here.

----

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

03.10

District heating prices expected to be lower than in previous years

03.10

Estonia's Stefan Arand claims historic F1 H20 qualifying win in Shanghai

03.10

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with Glasgow, London and Hamburg concerts

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

03.10

EDF colonel: Russia now has more capabilities to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure

03.10

Raul Rebane: Struggle for the past or the personality myths of Estonian elections

03.10

Defense Forces gets new powers for countering threats outside its territory

03.10

Parempoolsed turn to court over not being included in ERR election debate

03.10

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers learning lessons in repair and maintenance of equipment

03.10

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

03.10

Latvia suspends Ride Mobility scooters after deadly collision

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

03.10

Baltika clothing chain declares bankruptcy

02.10

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo