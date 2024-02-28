X

Finnish artist Kaisu Koivisto's new exhibition to open at Tartu's Haki Gallery

News
Kaisu Koivisto's sculptures
Kaisu Koivisto's sculptures "The Defenders." Source: Press materials
News

This Friday, Helsinki-based multidisciplinary visual artist Kaisu Koivisto's new exhibition "From this World," an installation of sculptures and drawings made of recycled materials and steel, is set to open at the Haki Gallery in Tartu.

The starting points of Kaisu Koivisto's artistic practice are rooted in the notions of place, history and materials. She is fascinated by the life cycles of materials – both in terms of their durability and fragility.

Koivisto's interest in history has led her to explore post-industrial urban spaces and factories, as well abandoned military sites from the Cold War era in Eastern Europe. She also explores the intersection of nature and culture and the ways in which humanity harnesses, exploits or controls natural phenomena.

"The present is ever-changing and uncertain," said Koivisto, describing the starting point for her exhibition at the Haki Gallery.

"The series of sculptures 'The Defenders' is about coping with the unknown elements in everyday life. 'Structures of Histories,' on the other hand, is an installation of drawings, in which I used the pages of the Cambridge Biographical Dictionary, published in 1990, where I drew in an attempt to show the fragmented history and meanings of the dictionary," Koivisto explained.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

