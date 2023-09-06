KUMU to screen Ukrainian movie in Tallinn next Tuesday

On Tuesday, September 12, Ukrainian director Taras Tomenko's movie "'Slovo' House. Unfinished Novel" will be shown at the KUMU auditorium in Tallinn.

The screening is part of the public program of the exhibition "Futuromarennia: Ukraine and Avant-Garde" and will be held in cooperation with the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia.

The film will be introduced by Igor Kotjuh, an Estonian poet with Ukrainian roots, who has also worked as a journalist, essayist and translator.

The movie is set in 1927, in Soviet Ukraine. On Stalin's orders, the Slovo cooperative house has been built in Kharkiv. Renowned Ukrainian writers live in comfortable flats. They have all become participants in an experiment with the aim of shaping a new type of Soviet writer and achieving complete control over the creative process: to establish a singular artistic method for making socialist realism.

By chance, the young ambitious writer Vladimir Akimov moves into the building. Who is he? Nobody knows. However, this sets off a series of bizarre events in the house, which are still hidden by its walls.

The movie, which was directed by Taras Tomenko, is based on a true story and will be shown in Ukrainian with English subtitles.



The movie begins at 6 p.m. and entry is free.

