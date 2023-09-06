KUMU to screen Ukrainian movie in Tallinn next Tuesday

News
A scene from the movie
A scene from the movie" 'Slovo' House. Unfinished Novel." Source: KUMU
News

On Tuesday, September 12, Ukrainian director Taras Tomenko's movie "'Slovo' House. Unfinished Novel" will be shown at the KUMU auditorium in Tallinn.

The screening is part of the public program of the exhibition "Futuromarennia: Ukraine and Avant-Garde" and will be held in cooperation with the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia.

The film will be introduced by Igor Kotjuh, an Estonian poet with Ukrainian roots, who has also worked as a journalist, essayist and translator.

The movie is set in 1927, in Soviet Ukraine. On Stalin's orders, the Slovo cooperative house has been built in Kharkiv. Renowned Ukrainian writers live in comfortable flats. They have all become participants in an experiment with the aim of shaping a new type of Soviet writer and achieving complete control over the creative process: to establish a singular artistic method for making socialist realism.

By chance, the young ambitious writer Vladimir Akimov moves into the building. Who is he? Nobody knows. However, this sets off a series of bizarre events in the house, which are still hidden by its walls.
The movie, which was directed by Taras Tomenko, is based on a true story and will be shown in Ukrainian with English subtitles.

The movie begins at 6 p.m. and entry is free.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

KUMU to screen Ukrainian movie in Tallinn next Tuesday

19:57

Interior and education ministers oppose public sector workers' pay freeze

19:55

Ansip: Kallas scandal is most widely reported involving Estonia

19:25

Estonia's Jefimova sets junior world championship record on route to final

19:15

Estonian finance minister: Car tax should focus more on emissions

18:35

Uibo replaces Reinaas as Eesti 200 Riigikogu group chair

17:55

Minister: Many SDE members unhappy with Estonian PM scandal situation

17:14

French airborne troops arrive in Estonia to train EDF reservists

16:34

Weekly: Will Estonia's next leader match Kallas' digital diplomacy talents?

15:50

Eesti Energia to move 700 employees back from Enefit Connect to Elektrilevi

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

05.09

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

05.09

Statistics Estonia: Over 11,000 job vacancies in second quarter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: