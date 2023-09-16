'The Art of Adapting' opens at Kadriorg Art Museum

"The Art of Adapting" explores how we perceive, interpret and value natural environments and fellow human beings.

The exhibition examines contemporary artists' nature appreciation and questions if new eco-aesthetics and eco-feminism are behind the de-aestheticization of nature in art.

"The new times call for a new consciousness, specifically an ecology centered consciousness. It may seem a bit scary, but these thoughts and feelings cannot be ignored; we have to adapt. It is in the midst of these thoughts that we become aware of ourselves as a species and of the actions of our species, which have an irreversible impact on the living environment," the curators of the exhibition said.

Contemporary artists' engagement with the museum's historical masters highlights issues about our natural environment in different eras, how artists dealt with it and how this relationship has changed over time.

Johhan Rosenberg's "Adaptation to 360°" performance brought the myths of Ovid's "Metamorphoses" to life during the opening of the exhibition.

The Art of Adapting continues the exploration of the themes and issues raised by the Anthropocene exhibition at the Kumu Art Museum.

The participating artists are Sophie Durand, Elo-Reet Järv, Sandra Kosorotova, Kärt Ojavee, Uku Sepsivart, Denisa Štefanigová, Paco Ulman and Kristina Õllek. The exhibition is curated by Madli Ehasalu and Triin Metsla.

The exhibition is open until March 3, 2024.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

