New project to study Kadriorg Palace ceiling murals

The Kadriorg Art Museum and the Estonian Academy of Arts on March 26 will launch a research project aimed at thoroughly studying and checking the condition of the Kadriorg Palace's ceiling murals and mapping out potential damage.

The Kadriorg Art Museum was opened as a museum of foreign art in 2000. The opening was preceded by the restoration of the entire palace, including the conservation of the unique ceiling painting in the main hall. Unfortunately, the technical capabilities at the time were limited, leaving several questions unanswered, from the precise technique of the mural to its authorship.

The main hall of Kadriorg Palace features a central large-scale ceiling painting, with four smaller paintings on the sides. It is the most important ceiling painting on plaster from the first half of the 18th century in Estonia. Based on indirect data, the painting has been attributed to Johann Friedrich Londicer, with its creation dated to 1746.

In addition to condition checks, art historical and technical studies (XRF, pigment, and binder analysis) will be carried out on the painting, hoping to yield new and more precise information. The mapping and studies of the ceiling mural's condition are conducted in collaboration with faculty and students from the Estonian Academy of Arts and top specialists from several other institutions.

The work on nine-meter-high scaffolding takes place during the museum's opening hours over three days, and all interested parties are invited to observe this process. Thematic lectures will also be held on each day of the investigation, aiming to bring conservation and art science closer to the general public, explaining the importance and possibilities of these disciplines. Later, the results of the studies, as well as the scientists' conclusions and discoveries, will be presented.

The project is led by Eva Tammekivi (Art Museum of Estonia) and Varje Õunapuu (Estonian Academy of Arts), with supporting members Aleksandra Murre (Art Museum of Estonia) and Hilkka Hiiop (Estonian Academy of Arts).

