Kadriorg to celebrate 306th birthday with 'Spain's Passionate Rhythm'

On July 21 and 22, celebrations marking the 306th anniversary of Tallinn's Kadriorg Palace are set to take place. This year's event not only focuses on Kadriorg's own history, but also on some of the most distinctive expressions of Spanish culture.

"At Kadriorg, we believe it is important to remember and cherish our past, while always trying to keep up with the times, as well as to innovate and evolve," said Aleksandra Murre, director of the Kadriorg Art Museum.

"The thematic summer celebrations are a good opportunity to present different facets of Kadriorg to the public. For example, how the former palace has become an art museum containing important international exhibitions, and how the once elitist garden has become one of the most beloved parks for locals and visitors alike – a natural area with a rich array of flora and fauna in the heart of the capital," Murre added.

The festivities celebrating Kadriorg's 306th anniversary will start on Sunday, July 21 with numerous activities for both adults and children alike.

On Monday, July 22, which is Kadriorg's official birthday, there will be several guided tours during which participants can learn about the palace's past and present.

The celebrations culminate on Monday evening with a concert performance of "Spain's Passionate Rhythm" on the large stage of Kadriorg's Lower Garden. The performance begins at 7 p.m.

More information about the event program is available here.

