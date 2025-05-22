Gallery: US street photographer Bruce Gilden's new exhibition opens in Tallinn

American street photographer Bruce Gilden's exhibition "Why these?" has opened at Fotografiska in Tallinn. The exhibition shines a light on the wide spectrum of society, bringing to center stage real people from back alleys, everyday life, and the true, unfiltered corners of the world.

According to a press release, Gilden's relentless approach to his subjects, along with a healthy dose of raw audacity, has granted him access to seemingly unreachable social groups, whom he portrays with a surprisingly fraternal familiarity.

The American street photographer's instinctive ability to penetrate closed-off worlds is tied to his own background – he was born and raised in old-school Brooklyn, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, surrounded by gangsters and tough guys.

Maarja Loorents, director of Fotografiska Tallinn, says Gilden's honest look at the people he portrays is extremely powerful.

"His photos are captured directly from the scene, straight from the street. It's a skill that is unique to Gilden. This is an exhibition that cannot be overlooked, nor passed by with indifference – you take it home with you," Loorents said.

---

