Elliott Erwitt retrospective exhibition to open in Tallinn this spring

France, Paris, 1989, Eiffel Tower 100th Anniversary.
France, Paris, 1989, Eiffel Tower 100th Anniversary. Source: Elliot Erwitt
This spring, a retrospective exhibition of works by legendary photographer Elliott Erwitt, entitled "Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt" will be on display at Fotografiska in Tallinn. The exhibition features nearly 100 photographs that showcase the pinnacle of street photography and highlighting Erwitt's his distinctive visual style.

Known for his rare ability to be in the right place at the right time, Erwitt's visual language is marked by a subtle wit that captures the warmth, playfulness, and emotional richness of everyday life, often revealing deeper layers of meaning.

The exhibition at Fotografiska contains some of his most iconic black-and-white images alongside lesser-known works, including a selection of color photographs from later years.

"Elliott captured life in all its richness, masterfully seizing the most striking moments," said Maarja Loorents, head of exhibitions at Fotografiska Tallinn.

"He never placed himself above his subjects – whether people or dogs –always elevating them, which is the mark of a truly great photographer. Bringing his work to Tallinn at this scale has been a long-held dream, and we are thrilled to open the spring season with this exhibition," Loorents added.

"Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt" opens at Fotografiska on Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m. and will remain on display until the end of August.

The opening includes personal memories shared by filmmaker Douglas Sloan, as well as a screening of Sloan's short documentary about Erwitt. The exhibition opens to the public on March 21, with a special guided tour led by from 6 p.m. 

In addition to Erwitt's retrospective, Fotografiska is also currently showcasing two other exhibitions: a solo exhibition of legendary Estonian sports photographer Lembit Peegel, highlighting Estonia's sports culture from the 1970s to the 1990s, and White Nights in Wonderland, where Chinese street and fashion photographer Feng Li captures the vibrant absurdities of urban everyday life. Both exhibitions run until May 18.

More information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

