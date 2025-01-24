Gallery: Legendary Estonian sports photographer opens new solo exhibition in Tallinn

To kick off Tallinn's year as European Capital of Sport, Fotografiska in the city's Telliskivi district has opened a new solo exhibition by legendary Estonian sports photographer Lembit Peegel. "Peegel/Pildis" features numerous previously unseen images from Peegel's vast personal collection.

The exhibition offers audiences a glimpse into the work of sports photographer Lembit Peegel, featuring powerful and striking photographs that capture aspects of Estonian sports culture from the 1970s to the 1990s, along with fragments of more recent sports moments.

Lembit Peegel, often working as a volunteer at the time, traveled to sports competitions with his camera, driven by passion, dedication, and determination. His exceptional ability to capture the beauty, charm, and pain of sports preserved authentic and vivid moments of sports history on film, contributing to the cultural narrative of Estonia.

As one of the most influential sports photographers of his time, Lembit Peegel's role in Estonia's cultural history is invaluable. His solo exhibition is a significant step in preserving his legacy, much of which has remained inaccessible to the wider public. The exhibition presents around 50 photographs, with background stories compiled with the support of specialists from the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum, complemented by Peegel's vivid memories of the moments captured in the images.

The "Peegel/Pildis" exhibition opened at Fotografiska on January 24 and will remain on display until May 18.

More information is available here.

