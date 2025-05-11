X!

Paper sculpting artist: Origami is mathematical thinking with our hands

Paper sculptor Anne Rudanovski (left) on ERR show
Paper sculptor Anne Rudanovski (left) on ERR show "OP." Source: ETV
Speaking on ERR culture show "OP," Estonian paper sculptor and art professor Anne Rudanovski said that although people are trying to print less and less these days and paper use is decreasing, she believes that paper will never completely go away.

It has been a long journey to the world of paper, said Anne Rudanovski, who initially trained as a sculptor, adding that she could talk about paper all day long.

"In 2019, I decided to explore the origins of paper a bit more and I took a six-month trip, traveling alone with a backpack to see how paper is made around the world."

"There are people around the world who still make paper now in the same way they did in the early days of paper," Rudanovski said, adding that the most eye-opening part of her trip came in India.

"I saw how people there to this day can still make paper the way it was made in the beginning, and also China, which as the birthplace of paper, showed me that paper has a much wider scope."

"It seems to me that when we do origami, we get to do some kind of mathematical thinking with our hands," Rudanvski explained said, adding that paper is a material that can be treated in ways other materials cannot.

"I can take the same kind of sheet material, plastic for example, but it can never be folded like that, the way that these little plant fibers allow us and the way they enable us to explore the world, there is no such phenomenon as this with other materials."

"My use of paper is actually very broad, origami and folding is just one part of it," Rudanovski said. "I've done a number of shows where paper is also in the form of book (to examine) what that means for us."

Rudanovski believes that despite the move towards everything being digital, paper will not disappear any time soon. "It will remain and the experience that a reader gets from having information on paper will not disappear," she said. "It's very human and beautiful."

---

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Source: "OP," interviewer Ave-Marleen Rei

Paper sculpting artist: Origami is mathematical thinking with our hands

