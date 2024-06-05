Gallery: Abandoned books on display in Solaris' glass house

On Wednesday, Solaris Center's glass house opens the modern art exhibition "Ex Libris: General Theory of Abandoned Books" ('Ex Libris: hüljatud raamatute üldine teooria') whuch introduces the belated arrival of abandoned books to the art world.

Artists Anne Rudanovski, Evgeny Fedorov, Francisco Martínez, and Viktor Gurov have treated the abandoned books as a part of the creative journey. The display highlights how one era's rejects can inspire another's creativity.

They also pay attention to the abundance of things.

"In 2023, 380,000 books were donated to the National Library's storage center, around 45 percent received a new life while the rest are kept in storage until they find a reader. The books in poor condition become part of a recycling system, mostly for paper production," the exhibition introduction says.

The exhibition is a continuation of Francisco Martínez and Viktor Gurov's' exhibition "Ex Libris" at the Sillart Gallery in Sillamäe.

The exhibition "Ex Libris: General Theory of Abandoned Books" ("Ex Libris: hüljatud raamatute üldine teooria") will remain open until August 11. The books showcased in the glasshouse will gain a new life at the end of the exhibition and be given away for free.

