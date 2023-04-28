Nearly 1000 people have bought annual Museum Card in the first two weeks

News
Please show your digital Museum Card and QR code or your personal ID at the museum’s ticket office.
Please show your digital Museum Card and QR code or your personal ID at the museum’s ticket office. Source: Museum Card
News

The annual Museum Card, a pass that allows you unlimited visits to over 116 museums and 500 exhibitions in Estonia for a full year, which was launched two weeks ago, already has more than a thousand holders. The oldest holder is 86 years old and the youngest 9.

Nearly every museum in Estonia that has signed up for the Museum Card has recorded at least one visitor. The Estonian Open Air Museum, the Seaplane Harbor, and the Kumu Art Museum are the most popular choices.

Kert Kask, director of the Museum Card, said Estonians appreciate giving gifts of culture and experiences: more than 200 museum cards out of a total of 1,000 were purchased as gifts, and the number of batch orders has increased.

"Many businesses have purchased museum cards as gifts for their customers and business partners," Kask explained.

The new Museum Card grants access to 116 museums in Estonia, and Kase added that the list is being updated in the coming weeks.

"Beginning in May, for example, the Tallinn TV Tower will be added to the museum card package, which will include a number of exhibitions as well as spectacular views and attractions. All remaining Estonian museums will be able to join the scheme by the end of the year, so the list should be expanded in the near future," Kask said.

The Estonian Museum Card costs 59 euros and grants unrestricted access for one year to over 116 institutions and 500 exhibitions in Estonia. The museum pass is digital and may be used by both Estonians and foreign visitors.

First museum card presented to Sirje Karis. Source: Karli Saul

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:39

Estonian libretto for Rudolf Tobias' oratorio discovered in old suitcase

17:00

Viru County Court extends Ossipenko's stay in custody further

16:55

Estonian curling pair miss out on semi-final spot after defeat to Norway

16:30

Eesti Gaas lowering prices to €0.64 per cubic meter from June

16:02

Pärnu County builds new shelter for homeless animals

15:32

Nearly 1000 people have bought annual Museum Card in the first two weeks

15:30

Security expert: China does not want to see Russia weakened due to this war

14:50

Nõgene: Fewer Finns staying in Tallinn than before

14:08

EDF Colonel: Russia plans to form new units close to Estonian border

13:41

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

27.04

Car tax comparison Finland, Latvia: Twofold difference in price is possible

27.04

Income tax changes to leave permanent hole in the budget

27.04

Estonian Defense Forces company deployed to Iraq for overseas operation

13:41

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

26.04

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

10:50

Judge Villem Lapimaa highest paid public servant

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: