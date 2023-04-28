Nearly 1000 people have bought annual Museum Card in the first two weeks

The annual Museum Card, a pass that allows you unlimited visits to over 116 museums and 500 exhibitions in Estonia for a full year, which was launched two weeks ago, already has more than a thousand holders. The oldest holder is 86 years old and the youngest 9.

Nearly every museum in Estonia that has signed up for the Museum Card has recorded at least one visitor. The Estonian Open Air Museum, the Seaplane Harbor, and the Kumu Art Museum are the most popular choices.

Kert Kask, director of the Museum Card, said Estonians appreciate giving gifts of culture and experiences: more than 200 museum cards out of a total of 1,000 were purchased as gifts, and the number of batch orders has increased.

"Many businesses have purchased museum cards as gifts for their customers and business partners," Kask explained.

The new Museum Card grants access to 116 museums in Estonia, and Kase added that the list is being updated in the coming weeks.

"Beginning in May, for example, the Tallinn TV Tower will be added to the museum card package, which will include a number of exhibitions as well as spectacular views and attractions. All remaining Estonian museums will be able to join the scheme by the end of the year, so the list should be expanded in the near future," Kask said.

The Estonian Museum Card costs 59 euros and grants unrestricted access for one year to over 116 institutions and 500 exhibitions in Estonia. The museum pass is digital and may be used by both Estonians and foreign visitors.

First museum card presented to Sirje Karis. Source: Karli Saul

