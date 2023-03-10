ERR in Ukraine: Ukraine sends avant-garde art exhibition to Kumu Art Museum

In April, the exhibition "Futuromarennia: Ukraine and the Avant-Garde" will exhibit at the Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn artworks by Oleksandra Ekster, Davyd Burliuk and Vasyl Yermylov from the collections of museums in Ukraine that continue their work amidst ongoing attacks by the Russian aggressors.

The exhibition "Futuromarennia: Ukraine and the Avant-Garde" was on display at Kiev's Art Arsenal culture center until the outbreak of the war.

"Ukrainian culture exploded in the 1920s. However, it ended with great destruction, dubbed the 'revival massacre,' because almost all of the authors were either killed or exiled, and their works were destroyed.

A period of similar intensity and fertility will not return until the 2020s. In the Ukrainian cultural space, there was a lot of talk about it being "our twenties" again. "Ukrainians believe that our culture is on the rise, and that we are under attack again," Olesia Ostrovska-Ljuta, the Art Arsenal culture center director, said.

The Art Museum of Ukraine, Yulia Litvinets added, will send about 30 works from their collection to Estonia, both paintings and prints.

"These are the most well-known pieces. These were the works that had to be destroyed in the 1940s and 1950s, but were preserved by ending up in private collections," Litvinets said.

The Kumu museum will exhibit 110 works from four Ukrainian institutions, including works from the Theatre Museum's collection.

The phenomenon of experimental theater, such as Marko Terechenko's "The Art of Movement," emerged in the 1920s. They defied the director, artist, and writer's dictatorship. They did everything as a group, and the outcome was whatever the group decided. These were futuristic experiments.

Tetjana Rudenko, curator of the Theater, Music and Film Museum, said, "They abandoned all past preconceptions and started from scratch."

"They left everything behind and started all over. Organizing such exhibitions is a significant step forward in Ukraine's cultural policy," she said. "We are once again embracing our culture and art as Ukrainians. We are refuting the idea that "Russian avant-garde" and "Russian art" were the sole artistic movements that existed at that time," Litvinets explained.

The exhibition "Futuromarennia. Ukraine and the Avant-Garde" opens in Kumu on April 8.

