Ukrainian artist Anna Ryazanova's work on display at Tartu Town Hall

Work by Ukrainian artist Anna Ryazanova on exhibit at the information center at Tartu Town Hall. August 1, 2023.
Work by Ukrainian artist Anna Ryazanova on exhibit at the information center at Tartu Town Hall. August 1, 2023. Source: Tartu city government
"Squirrels and Other Animals," an exhibition of work by Anna Ryazanova, a Ukrainian artist living in Tartu, was opened at the information center located in Tartu Town Hall on Tuesday.

Some of the pieces on display at Town Hall are fragments of watercolors painted by Ryazanova as illustrations for Marge Pärnits' children's book "Mustikas ja maruline jooks," published last fall, the city government said in a press release.

Others, however, are floral and hedgehog-spiky memories of moments that she has gifted to friends and acquaintances.

"Doing the illustrations for the 'Mustikas' stories reminded me of how much I've always really loved watercolor," Ryazanova said after completing her first ever children's book illustrations. Since then, she has been illustrator for two children's books, and her mind is already on a third.

Ryazanova was born, raised and attended school in Ukraine. She is a graduate of the Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts whose work previously focused primarily on murals, frescoes, interior design and 3D visualizations.

Since spring 2022, the artist has been living in Tartu, where she has been exploring the world of children's book illustration and drawing squirrels and other animals.

The exhibition will remain open through the end of September.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Ukrainian artist Anna Ryazanova's work on display at Tartu Town Hall

