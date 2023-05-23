This year's 'Museum Night Estonia' attracts over 70,000 visitors

The 14th edition of the annual "Museum Night Estonia" took place on Saturday May 20. This year's theme was "Movement in the Night" and the event attracted more than 70,000 visitors.

188 memory institutions took part in this year's "Museum Night Estonia," during which museums across Estonia opened up to visitors until 11 p.m. with an entry cost of just €1.

According to Anu Viltrop, head of the Estonian Museum Association (EMA), the museum's participating in this year's event were especially creative, particularly inventive this year, offering a wide range of activities and special programs as part of Estonia's "Year of Movement," which focuses on healthy lifestyles and movement habits.

Viltrop said, that the thematic tours as well as some of Estonia's smaller museums proved particularly popular with visitors. "I would like to mention the memory institutions in Hiiumaa and the museum in Valga. The former stood out for the diversity of participating memory institutions and the latter for its exciting program," she said.

"It is safe to say that museum-goers increasingly appreciate quality content, and a visit to one or two museums during the night allows for a longer immersion in a particular field or exhibition," Viltrop added.

