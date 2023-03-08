Estonian Aviation Museum unsuccessful in ministry support application

The Estonian Aviation Museum (Eesti Lennundusmuuseum) is not set to get any additional funding support for 2023, despite the culture ministry applying for it on their behalf.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) responded negatively to a proposal of from her counterpart at the Ministry of Culture, Piret Hartman, for support for the museum's activities for this year.

Funding for the museum, located in Lange, near Tartu, may be forthcoming next year, however, Sikkut said.

"We are ready to submit a proposal for the allocation of funds from the 2024 state budget for additional support of the foundation and for the continuation of its activities in the 2024-2027 state budget strategy for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications," Sikkut noted, adding that there is scope for applying for support to both private sector aviation firms and the local municipality.

"We have also forwarded your request to AS Tallinna Lennujaam, which has promised to support the activities of the museum this year, to as far an extent as is possible," she went on.

Sikkut's response, issued Tuesday, said that the 2023 budget did not, however, have any leeway for support for the museum, though concerns about its sustainability and its role in promoting aviation from an educational and vocational perspective were understandable.

Minister Hartman had addressed Minister Sikkut on January 2022, noting that for this year, the museum would only receive funding from Ministry of Culture's operating grants application round (of around €10,000), noting its importance as a tourist attraction and educational preserve and that other, similar museums across Estonia are supported by the relevant ministry – for instance the National War Museum (Ministry of Defense) and the Natural History Museum (X Ministry of the Environment).

