This May's 'Museum Night' in Estonia to focus on freedom

May 18 is International Museum Day, which this year also coincides with Estonia's annual "Museum Night." Almost 200 museums and memory institutions in Estonia will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. that evening, with many providing free entry or charging only €1.

"This is the fifteenth edition of 'Museum Night.' Last year, over 70,000 people visited and 188 museums and memory institutions took part. The number of programs, which is approaching 200, shows that organizers consider the 'Museum Night' to be a very important outlet for the promotion of their venues, exhibitions and programs," said Anu Viltrop, head of the Estonian Museum Association.

The theme of this year's event is "There is freedom in the night!" ("Öös on vabadust!"). "Talking about freedom should never lose relevance in a free country. Thinking about and understanding freedom is especially important now, when tensions in the world are on the increase," said Viltrop.

"When we talk about freedom on 'Museum Night,' we will also focus on freedom of speech, freedom of expression, personal freedom, freedom of religion, political freedom, and more. For example, the Banned Books Museum has also joined the 'Museums Night' program, which reminds us that in Estonia, we have the freedom to write and read an unlimited variety of literature. The museum also provides an overview of books that have been banned in different parts of the world for various reasons at different points in time," she said.

During the 'Museum Night,' most museums charge only €1 for entry, while several museums and memory institutions also open their doors to the public for free.

--

