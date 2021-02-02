Gallery: An ice carousel is spinning in Lääne County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ants Ale created a spinning disk of ice in the sea in Lääne County. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
Lääne County resident Ants Ale has made a 12-meter-diameter ice carousel in the frozen sea near his home by Matsalu Bay.

The ice carousel rotates with the help of a boat engine and Ale was inspired by a similar spinning ice carousel in Finland.

He said the attraction is not dangerous, because the thickness of the ice is almost 20 centimeters. Ale has taken a chair, fire and his laptop to work on the gently rotating ice disk.

Editor: Helen Wright

