Gallery: An ice carousel is spinning in Lääne County

Lääne County resident Ants Ale has made a 12-meter-diameter ice carousel in the frozen sea near his home by Matsalu Bay.

The ice carousel rotates with the help of a boat engine and Ale was inspired by a similar spinning ice carousel in Finland.

He said the attraction is not dangerous, because the thickness of the ice is almost 20 centimeters. Ale has taken a chair, fire and his laptop to work on the gently rotating ice disk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!