Culture ministry promoting Estonian culture abroad with €300,000 funding

Ministry of Culture. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Ministry of Culture will support promoting Estonian culture around the world with €300,000. The aim of the funding is to introduce Estonia, improving culture diplomacy and the internationalization of Estonian culture.

"This is a concrete measure for high-level culture projects and otherwise these projects would not be a reality. It is a great possibility for the state to offer support," head of Ministry of Culture's foreign relations Kalmar Kurs told ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday.

55 projects were submitted in the first application round and 29 of them were funded in the areas of art, music, film and architecture.

One of the selected projects is the youth choir Vox Populi's tour of Japan which introduces Estonian composer Veljo Tormis' work.

"We have a great wish to go to Japan with Tormis' "Lindude äratamine", which took place in his garden at 5 a.m. waking up with the birds. The Japanese were very interested in it," conductor of Vox Populi, Janne Fridolin, said.

Temnikova and Kasela gallery was also given funding. "The second project was an exchange program where we'll send the painters Sigrid Viir and Jaanus Samm to London and Milan," gallerist Olga Temnikova said.

Several projects have been postponed until the second half of the year in the hope the doors of cultural life will be open instead of closed due to coronavirus.

In the first application round €300,000 was split and a similar amount can be bid for during the second round.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

