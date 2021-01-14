Tartu's new City Writer is Juhan Voolaid ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Juhan Voolaid.
Juhan Voolaid. Source: Lilian Lukka
News

Tartu has named Juhan Voolaid was Tartu's City Writer for 2021.

The City Writer Grant was presented by Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas on Wednesday.

"Tartu has selected a City Writer for the fifth year in a row. The grant awarded by the city encourages the writer to create new works and allows for more time to be devoted to creative activities," the mayor said.

Voolaid has been writing books since 2008.

"I have written several Tartu-themed books, and I intend to continue doing so. I was born, raised and became a writer in this city; now I have an excellent opportunity to give something back. During my time as City Writer, I will turn to both adults and children through a new book and new stories, but also, for example, through a photography exhibition," said Voolaid.

The City Writer was selected by an expert committee consisting of representatives from the Tartu Chapter of the Writers' Union, the Estonian Literary Museum, the University of Tartu Department of Literature and Theatre Studies, the Oskar Luts Tartu City Library, the Tartu Cultural Endowment, and the City Government.

The amount of the grant is twice the minimum wage of the previous year.  In 2021, the grant will be €14,016, which will be paid in monthly installments.

The City Writer Grant is being awarded for the fifth year and is one of Tartu's activities as a UNESCO International City of Literature.

Previous Tartu City Writers were Kristiina Ehin (2017), Mika Keränen (2018), Vahur Afanasjev (2019), and Carolina Pihelgas (2020).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

what happens next?

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:03

Government to relax Harju, Ida-Viru restrictions from January 18

19:06

Ratas: Government coalition would have lasted without corruption scandal

18:49

Ministry seeking international auditor to check security of e-elections

18:33

Tartu's new City Writer is Juhan Voolaid

18:06

Eesti 200 leader: Center continuing in office doesn't give good signal

17:46

Ratas' government officially resigns

17:31

Sandor Liive appointed RB Rail supervisory board chair

17:11

Isamaa Secretary General: Coalition of white forces is possible

16:39

State secretary tasked with Porto Franco inquiry committee

16:10

Meelis Oidsalu: Freud, Jung and Rogers in the Riigikogu

16:00

Andrus Ansip: I would have preferred Reform-SDE-Isamaa coalition

15:51

Viljandi to remove controversial installation commemorating singer

15:43

Health Board: 632 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Updated

15:21

"Täna 30 aastat tagasi" | Sildam and Born in the middle of Vilnius massacre

14:58

Analyst: Great reforms not expected from new government

14:32

Defense leaders present long-term plan to president

14:01

Alcohol sales restriction to continue until end of February

13:59

Nominees for Estonian Music Awards 2021 announced

13:36

Niguliste Church hopes to open tower for guests from next year

13:10

Jaak Aaviksoo: From the fourth estate to the first?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: