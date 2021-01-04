Gallery: Drama Theater hands out Ants awards

Before the end of the year, head of the Estonian Drama Theatre Rein Oja alongside the artistic director Hendrik Toompere Jr went on a journey to hand out the Ants colleague awards.

For the first time in the award's 22-year history, the ceremony was not held on the theater's great hall's stage.

The colleague award given out for outstanding work during the year is called Ants after the great figures of the theatre - Ants Eskola, Ants Lauter, Ants Jõgi - and they have been awarded since 1999.

Award winners

Käsu-Ants, Director's award - Hendrik Toompere Jr (for "Lehman Brothers")

Lead Actress Suur Ants - Merle Palmiste (Alma in "Suur Siberimaa)

Lead Actor Suur Ants - Priit Võigemast (Mayer Lehman in "Lehman Brothers and Porfiri Petrovitš in "Kuritöö ja karistus")

Best Supporting Actress Väike Ants - Harriet Toompere ("Keiserlik kokk")

Best Supporting Actor Väike Ants - Taavi Teplenkov (Geberecht in "Suur Siberimaa" and Marmeladov in "Kuritöö ja karistus")

Ilu-Ants award was given to Joel Remel for the musical presence in "Lehman Brothers".

Best technical employee (Asi-Ants) was voted manager of lighting, Priidu Adlas, Elen Jaaska was voted best service employee.

Laura Pählapuu received the Kaval-Ants award for the new visual design of the theater and the exhibition and book "Trupp".

The Drama Theatre was visited by 63,901 people in 2020 and there were 370 plays.

--

