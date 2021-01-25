New contemporary music festival 'Baltic Music Days' to launch in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Synaesthesis (Lithuania)
Synaesthesis (Lithuania) Source: pressimaterjalid
The first Baltic states contemporary music festival Balti Muusika Päevad (Baltic Music Days) will be held in spring in Tallinn and Tartu. The festival will be brought to the audience via a streaming platform.

The Baltic Music Days is the first contemporary music festival to take place and will feature musicians from all three countries. The festival will be opened in Tartu and has been launched by the Baltic Contemporary Music Network. 

The central idea for the festival of 2021 is "DNA", which looks for connections between science, biological genetics, cultural heritage and musical thinking.

The festival features Synaesthesia (Lithuania), Riga Sinfonietta String Quartet (Latvia), Quadra Piano Quartet (Latvia), Twenty Fingers Duo (Lithuania), Maria Faust, Ensemble of Estonian Electonic Music, Kadri-Ann Sumera and Talvi Hunt, Tallinna New Music Ensemble, YXUS and Iris Oja, EMTA Sinfonietta, Trio Hetk, Ensemble U:, Tallinna Kammerorkester, Eesti Riiklik Sümfooniaorkester and Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor.

"It is so great to see that our idea to connect the Baltic contemporary music institutions is making progress. Regardless of the insecure times, our plans are becoming reality," chairman of the Lithuania Composers' Union Mykolas Natalevicius said. "The Baltic states are small in population but large in spirit. In today's world, it is very important to focus on common values and work together. I believe that our first full-scale festival Baltic Music Days shows the richness, diversity and authenticity of contemporary music from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania."

From now on, festivals will take place every year in a different country - in 2022 in Kaunas, Lithuania, in 2023 in Riga, and in 2024 again in Estonia.

"Despite the current difficult times, we hope that the planned spring festival will take place. We have also considered the possibility that the entire program will reach the audience via streaming, if necessary," the festival's producer Mari-Liis Rebane said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

