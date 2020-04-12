ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Musician Jarek Kasar: Important to find a reason for staying alive ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Jarek Kasar
Jarek Kasar Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Simo Sepp
The emergency situation helps to understand what is actually important and what is not, musician Jarek Kasar on the ETV's Sunday morning program "Hommik Anuga".

"We are all now living in a small glass ball," Kasar said, remembering his song "Klaaskuulis" ("In a glass ball" - ed.) from nine years ago with host Anu Välba.

Kasar just released his seventh album, "Kribukrabu", which was six years in the making. Songs on the album, especially the title track and "2m", speak directly about the situation we are currently living in.

According to Kasar, the emergency situation helps us understand what actually matters and what does not. "Right now it is important to stay alive; that it is important to have a reason to stay alive. But I hope this situation gets better every day," he said.

Kasar collects vintage rhythm boxes and created the basis of the album while playing around with them. He wrote the lyrics of "2m" in an hour with conductor and singer Valter Soosalu playing an instrument similar to kannel on the track.

The music video for "2m" can be seen HERE.

Kasar, also known as Chalice, began his career as a rap artist but his musical experiments are diverse, ranging from folk music to contemporary electro. In 2011, he composed and co-authored the libretto for the opera "From the Roof". This was followed by further work in theatre, including the musical "Birdman".

Editor: Anders Nõmm

hommik anugajarek kasarcoronavirus emergency situation
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

