5miinust and Puuluup to release album

Hip-hop group 5miinust and folk duo Puuluup, who will represent Estonia at Eurovision this year, are set to release an album together later this year.

The groups' first song "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" won the Eesti Laul final on Saturday.

But cooperation has proved so fruitful that more than a dozen songs have been written and will be released in an album titled "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit".

"The album will be ready on April 26," said 5miinust member Estoni Kohver. "The album features 13 songs. Three are short and one has already been released."

The album will be debuted on May 31.

