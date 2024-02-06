Eesti Laul 2024 grand final order of song performances unveiled

The performance order of the ten finalists at Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual competition to find its entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, has been revealed.

The event to decide who wins this year's Eesti Laul takes place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn on Saturday, February 17, and features a shortlist of 10 entries.

In a scaled down competition in comparison with previous years, five of the songs went straight through to the final from the preliminary round, while the remaining five qualified from the semi-finals held last month.

There is roughly a 50:50 split between songs with lyrics in Estonian and those which are in English.

The Eesti Laul 2024 final performance lineup and order is as follows:

Brother Apollo with "Bad Boy." Carlos Ukareda with "Never Growing Up." Ewert and The Two Dragons: "Hold Me Now." Anet Vaikmaa: "Serotoniin." Ollie: "My Friend." Daniel Levi: "Over the Moon." Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray: "Still Love." Peter Põder: "Korra veel." 5Miinust ja Puuluup: "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi." Nele-Liis Vaiksoo: "Käte ümber jää."

Two voting rounds take place to determine the winner, who will go on to represent Estonia in the semi-finals and, if they make it, the grand final, both in Malmö, Sweden, in May.

The first round comprises both phone-in and jury votes.

The top three from this advance to the "super final," with the ultimate winner being chose by public phone-in votes alone.

Once again hosted by actress and singer Grete Kuld and comic Tõnis Niinemets and featuring musical interludes from some of the big names from Estonian music past and present, the Eesti Laul grand final starts at 9.30 p.m. Estonian on Saturday, February 17, and is being carried by all three of ERR's TV channels, two of its radio channels, the Jupiter streaming portal and the ERR Estonian-language portal - leaving no excuse for missing out on the excitement.

A one-hour pre-event special is also being broadcast on ETV on Friday, February 16, at 8 p.m. local time.

