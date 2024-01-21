X

All Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced

News
Eesti Laul 2024 semi-final.
News

The semi-finalists of the Eesti Laul 2024 song contest took to the stage at the University of Tartu Sports Hall Saturday.

Going head to head were 5miinust featuring Puuluup, Inga, Ollie, Yonna, Peter Põder, Cartoon featuring Ewert Sundja, Traffic, Ingmar, Anet Vaikmaa, Laura, Sofia Rubina, Antsud, Silver Jusilo, Cecilia and Ewert and the Two Dragons.

The semi-final was hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets and saw Ewert and the Two Dragons, Anet Vaikmaa, Ollie, Peter Põder and Puuluup feat. 5miinust move on to the final to be held at the Tondiraba Ice Rink in Tallinn on February 17.

They will be joining Brother Apollo, Carlos Ukareda, Daniel Levi, Nele-Liis Vaiksoo and Uudo Sepp feat. Sarah Murray that were select to go straight into the final by a 41-member jury in November.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

