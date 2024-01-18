X

Gallery: Eesti Laul semifinal rehearsals underway

News
Eesti Laul semi-final rehearsals in Tartu.
News

On Thursday, the Eesti Laul 2024 semifinalists took the stage for the first time at the University of Tartu Sports Hall.

5miinust and Puuluup, Inga, Ollie, Yonna, Peter Põder, Cartoon and Ewert Sundja, Traffic, Ingmar, Anet Vaikmaa, Laura, Sofia Rubina, Antsud, Silver Jusilo, Cecilia and Ewert and The Two Dragons will take part.

The semi-final will be broadcast on ETV on Saturday (January 20), at 7:15 p.m. and can also be watched online.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

