Gallery: Eesti Laul final preparations under way at Tondiraba Ice Hall

Preparations are continuing at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn for Saturday's Eesti Laul grand final.

Eesti Laul is the annual competition to pick who represents Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Work to construct the main stage is already under way, as are the first rehearsals, ERR's Menu portal reports.

As with the semi-final last month, singer Grete Kuld and comic Tõnis Niinemets are hosting the evening, and major figures from Estonian music past and present will be performing, as well as all 10 entrants.

The selection process is a little different from previous years' Eesti Laul competitions since five entrants went straight through to the grand final, while 10 more competed for the remaining five slots.

On Saturday, voting takes place over two rounds. In the first round, the best three acts will be chosen by a combination of jury and public phone-in vote, and will advance to the "super final." The ultimate winner from these three will then by chosen by the public alone.

All three of ERR's TV channels, two of its radio channels, the Jupiter streaming service and ERR's online news portal will all be carrying the live broadcast from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday, while tomorrow, Friday, February 16, a preliminary warm-up show is being shown by ETV from 8.30 p.m.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Malmö, Sweden, May 7 and 9, with the final to follow on Saturday, May 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!