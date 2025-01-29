X!

Estonia's Eurovision entry slated for first semi-final

News
Artist's 3D rendering of the Basel Eurovision 2025 stage.
Artist's 3D rendering of the Basel Eurovision 2025 stage. Source: Eurovision.tv
News

Estonia's Eurovision 2025 entry is to compete in the first semi-final in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 13.

Which act will be representing Estonia is yet to be decided, however – that will be clear after the Eesti Laul final on Saturday, February 15 – and the winner will then compete alongside 14 other countries' entries in the semi-final.

A total of 37 countries are taking part in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, including Switzerland as hosts and holders.

Of these, 31 countries were allocated into the two semifinal blocks – 15 in the first, and 16 to follow in the second semi-final.

Sweden, Ukraine, Slovenia, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Albania, San Marino, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia, and Norway are the countries Estonia is competing against; 10 of the total 15 will advance to the final, based on a public vote.

The exact running order of acts will be determined after all countries have submitted their competition entries, by mid-March.

The semifinal takes place in Basel on May 13, with the grand final to follow Saturday, May 17.

Sixteen hopefuls are in the running at next month's Eesti Laul final.

Last year's entry from Estonia, 5miinust and Puuluup, made it through the semis and finished a creditable 20th in the grand final.

ETV will be carrying the live broadcast of the Eesti Laul final.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Source: EBU

