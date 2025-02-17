Eesti Laul producer: Estonia's entry most talked about at Eurovision this year

Estonia is definitely going to be one of the most discussed Eurovision countries and stage acts this year thanks to Eesti Laul winner Tommy Cash and his song "Espresso Macchiato," long-serving producer Mart Normet said.

Regardless of what happens in Basel in May, Normet added that Estonia is, in effect, already a Eurovision winner, as Cash merely taking part will raise the country's profile.

Speaking to radio show R2 Hommik!, Normet said: "I think that Stig [Rästa] and Elina's [Born] Goodbye to Yesterday (Estonia's Eurovision entry from a decade ago, which finished 7th at the grand final – ed.) had a percentage of around 75-80 percent, but not 83 percent like Tommy Cash," referring to the Eesti Laul vote share.

While Cash was the clear Eesti Laul winner on Saturday — as Normet put it, he "could have just stood there on stage and still won by a long shot" — it would be a mistake to conclude that Cash is automatically the strongest entry into the main Eurovision event this May.

To that end, Normet recommended that Cash's team look at the artists who have already been selected for Eurovision this year.

For instance, Estonia's strongest competitor is Finland's Eurovision representative, Erika Vikman, who as an act falls somewhat into the same bracket as Cash.

Normet noted his home country is third behind Estonia's northern neighbor plus Belgium in the current prediction rankings.

In fact, "It can already be said that Estonia is one of the winners of Eurovision," Normet went on. "The mere fact that Cash is going there makes us bigger—that much is certain. We are definitely one of the most talked-about Eurovision countries and acts this year," he added.

In Normet's opinion, Cash's biggest trump card when looking forward to his entry is his overall persona and what he does on social media and elsewhere—the buzz he is able to create.

"He could have done anything [at Eesti Laul], and we would have bought it all because his credit was already so big, and it remains enormous. He simply has such a huge credit limit," Normet continued.

None of this was to take away from all the other Eesti Laul entries.

"This year, the level was particularly high, everything looked so good, so powerful, and so cool. The entire final show was world-class," Normet said.

Looking ahead to May — along with all other nations, apart from the "big five" plus Switzerland as hosts — Estonia must go to the semifinals first.

Normet said that ideally, the final presentation should be more or less identical to that put before the Eesti Laul audience last weekend.

"Like in Sweden, which in Eurovision terms represents an ideal world. The Swedes haven't changed anything in the last 10 years; they have gone as they were domestically — the same choreography, the same make-up and hairstyling, everything has been made completely ready," he said.

Tommy Cash was the resounding victor at last Saturday's Eesti Laul final, beating off 15 other contestants and taking 83 percent of the overall vote.

Tommy Cash, 33, real name Tomas Tammemets, is a rapper, singer, dancer, producer, and visual artist known for his often provocative, comedic, or tongue-in-cheek songs, lyrics, and videos.

"Espresso Macchiato" is no exception to this; the number was co-written by Cash himself, together with Johannes Naukkarinen.

Cash and Estonia are competing in the first semifinal which takes place in Basel on May 13. If Estonia's entry makes it through, the grand final will beckon on Saturday, May 17.

Last year, 5miinust and Puuluup finished 20th in the grand final. Estonia has won Eurovision once, back in 2001, when Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL triumphed with the song "Everybody."

--

